Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-6, Grand Canyon 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Utah is preparing for their first WAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena. The Thunderbirds have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight defeats, while the Antelopes will come in with four straight victories.

Southern Utah will head out to face Grand Canyon after giving up their first home loss of the season last Saturday. Southern Utah fell 83-75 to N. Arizona. The Thunderbirds didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Grand Canyon). They put a hurting on Bryant to the tune of 112-66 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-23.

Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

Southern Utah's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for Grand Canyon, they pushed their record up to 10-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Utah has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Utah took a serious blow against Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in February, falling 94-65. Can Southern Utah avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last year.