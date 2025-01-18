Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-11, Grand Canyon 12-5

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Antelopes will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Grand Canyon blew past Abilene Christian, posting an 88-58 win.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State beat Cal Baptist 67-57 on Thursday.

Grand Canyon is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Tarleton State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-11.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Grand Canyon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tarleton State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given Grand Canyon's sizable advantage in that area, Tarleton State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Grand Canyon couldn't quite finish off Tarleton State when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 77-74. Will Grand Canyon have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.

  • Feb 22, 2024 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Grand Canyon 74
  • Jan 13, 2024 - Grand Canyon 74 vs. Tarleton State 48
  • Jan 28, 2023 - Tarleton State 81 vs. Grand Canyon 62
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Tarleton State 59
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Grand Canyon 59 vs. Tarleton State 48
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Grand Canyon 75 vs. Tarleton State 72