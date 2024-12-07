Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Clev. State 4-6, Green Bay 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Phoenix going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Green Bay is headed into Saturday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Wednesday. They took an 84-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of IUI.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came up short against Milwaukee on Thursday and fell 79-67. The Vikings have struggled against the Panthers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Green Bay's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Clev. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Green Bay has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 3.8. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay beat Clev. State 69-61 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Green Bay have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clev. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.