Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Hampton looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-20 lead against Campbell.

If Hampton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-7 in no time. On the other hand, Campbell will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Campbell 6-9, Hampton 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Hampton is heading back home. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center.

Last Saturday, Hampton came up short against Elon and fell 70-62.

Last Saturday, Hampton came up short against Elon and fell 70-62.

Daniel Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 15 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Campbell couldn't handle UNCW on Saturday and fell 77-69.

Colby Duggan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 16 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (68.8%).

Hampton's loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Campbell, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-9.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Hampton has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Campbell in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Will Hampton repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hampton is a 5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Campbell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.