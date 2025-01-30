Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UC San Diego 17-4, Hawaii 12-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors have the home-court advantage, but the Tritons are expected to win by eight points.

Last Saturday, UC San Diego made easy work of CSNorthridge and carried off a 79-54 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 21 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Hawaii ended up a good deal behind UC Irvine on Saturday and lost 71-55. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Warriors in their matchups with the Anteaters: they've now lost three in a row.

The win made it two in a row for UC San Diego and bumps their season record up to 17-4. As for Hawaii, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

UC San Diego came up short against Hawaii in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 94-86. Can UC San Diego avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 8-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UC San Diego.