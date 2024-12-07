Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: CCSU 5-3, Holy Cross 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Holy Cross is hoping to do what Massachusetts couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to CCSU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. CCSU managed a 73-69 victory over Massachusetts.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Haid, who scored 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Northeastern back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. Davonte Sweatman was another key player, posting ten points in addition to five assists.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Holy Cross, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They slipped by Harvard 68-67 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Holy Cross to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaiden Feroah, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus four steals. Feroah's performance made up for a slower match against Virginia on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Green, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

CCSU's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Holy Cross, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

CCSU beat Holy Cross 78-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CCSU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Holy Cross.