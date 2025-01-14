Halftime Report

McNeese is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Houston Chr. 39-20.

McNeese entered the contest having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Houston Chr. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: McNeese 11-5, Houston Chr. 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese Cowboys and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Cowboys are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Saturday, McNeese earned an 80-71 win over Nicholls.

McNeese smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. beat Incarnate Word 81-76 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Huskies.

McNeese is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their victory bumped their record up to 6-10.

Going forward, McNeese is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

McNeese strolled past Houston Chr. when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 87-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese is a big 14-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

McNeese has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..