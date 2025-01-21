Halftime Report

Houston Chr. is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead TX A&M-CC 45-32.

Houston Chr. came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 13-6, Houston Chr. 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Islanders are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Saturday, TX A&M-CC earned a 69-63 win over Incarnate Word.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 66-57 on Saturday.

TX A&M-CC has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..