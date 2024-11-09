Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 1-0, Abilene Christian 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Abilene Christian is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Howard Payne 107-74. With the Wildcats ahead 60-35 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Howard Payne only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Middle Tennessee was far and away the favorite against Oglethorpe on Monday. Middle Tennessee took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-51 win over Oglethorpe.

Abilene Christian ended up a good deal behind Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, losing 85-69. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.