Who's Playing
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Abilene Christian Wildcats
Current Records: Middle Tennessee 1-0, Abilene Christian 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Abilene Christian is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Howard Payne 107-74. With the Wildcats ahead 60-35 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Howard Payne only pulled down nine.
Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Middle Tennessee was far and away the favorite against Oglethorpe on Monday. Middle Tennessee took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-51 win over Oglethorpe.
Abilene Christian ended up a good deal behind Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, losing 85-69. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.
- Mar 22, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 85 vs. Abilene Christian 69