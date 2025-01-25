Halftime Report

Utah State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-33 lead against Air Force.

If Utah State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-2 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with a 3-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Utah State 17-2, Air Force 3-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Air Force will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Falcons have now lost nine straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 7.

Air Force fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against San Diego State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 77-76 to the Aztecs on a last-minute layup From Wayne McKinney III.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Wesley Celichowski, who made all 8 shots he took racking up 22 points. His performance made up for a slower game against Fresno State last Friday. Another player making a difference was Ethan Taylor, who posted 21 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State posted their biggest victory since December 14, 2024 on Wednesday. They blew past Nevada 90-69. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season.

Utah State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ian Martinez, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points. What's more, Martinez also posted a 77.8% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Dexter Akanno was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus three steals.

Air Force's defeat dropped their record down to 3-16. As for Utah State, they pushed their record up to 17-2 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

While only Utah State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Air Force's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Air Force came up short against Utah State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 72-60. Will Air Force have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Utah State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.