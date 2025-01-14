Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Baylor 11-4, Arizona 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McKale Memorial Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Baylor needed a bit of extra time to put away Arizona State. They came out on top against the Sun Devils by a score of 72-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Baylor's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Ojianwuna, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 17 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ojianwuna a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Norchad Omier was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arizona had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.6 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-80 win over the Knights.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Dell'Orso led the charge by scoring 15 points. Dell'Orso continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Caleb Love, who earned 16 points in addition to eight rebounds and six assists.

Baylor has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Arizona, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Arizona is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 7 years.