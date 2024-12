Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-2, Arizona 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off against the Arizona Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Thunderbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

Southern Utah's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They put a hurting on Park to the tune of 90-55 on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 28 points or more this season.

Southern Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Arizona fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against West Virginia on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Arizona had strong showings from Caleb Love, who scored 24 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals, and Trey Townsend, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points. What's more, Love also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Southern Utah pushed their record up to 8-2 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Arizona, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.