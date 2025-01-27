Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Grambling State 5-14, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling State Tigers and the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Grambling State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over Miss Valley State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 83-67 fall against Southern U.

Grambling State's win ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-14. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.

Things could have been worse for Grambling State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took an 86-70 loss to Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. Can Grambling State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Grambling State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.