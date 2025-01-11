Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Florida 14-1, Arkansas 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

Arkansas is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 73-66 to Ole Miss on Wednesday. It was the first time this season that the Razorbacks let down their fans at home.

Adou Thiero put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Tennessee on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Arkansas was D.J. Wagner's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Florida hadn't done well against Tennessee recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Florida claimed a resounding 73-43 victory over Tennessee. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 21 points or more this season.

Florida's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alijah Martin, who had 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Alex Condon, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 17 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Arkansas' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4. As for Florida, they pushed their record up to 14-1 with the victory, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arkansas has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be Arkansas' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Florida is a 4.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.