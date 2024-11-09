Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: VMI 1-0, Bellarmine 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are taking a road trip to face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. The Knights took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Keydets, who come in off a win.

VMI is headed out to face Bellarmine after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. VMI claimed a resounding 103-54 win over Washington College. The victory was some much needed relief for the Keydets as it spelled an end to their 13-game losing streak dating back to last season.

VMI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Washington College only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They suffered a grim 84-65 loss to VCU on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Knights have suffered since December 22, 2023.