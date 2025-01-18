Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-15, Bethune-Cook. 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After 12 games on the road, Bethune-Cook. is heading back home. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Neither the Wildcats nor the Delta Devils could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

On Monday, things could have been worse for Bethune-Cook., but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 69-53 loss to Southern U.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their eighth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 82-53 loss at the hands of Texas So. The matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Delta Devils were thoroughly outmatched 55-25 in the second half.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Texas So. posted 16.

Bethune-Cook.'s defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Miss Valley State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

Bethune-Cook. strolled past Miss Valley State in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 80-64. Will Bethune-Cook. repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 3 years.