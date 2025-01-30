Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Boise State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 28-24 lead against Nevada.

Boise State came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Nevada 11-9, Boise State 13-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Nevada and Boise State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Wolf Pack were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Nevada is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130, but even that wound up being too high. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-50 to San Diego State on Saturday. The contest marked the Wolf Pack's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kobe Sanders, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Boise State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 75-72 to Colo. State on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Lake. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Broncos, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Boise State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Alvaro Cardenas, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds, and Tyson Degenhart, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. Cardenas' performance made up for a slower game against New Mexico two weeks ago. Javan Buchanan was another key player, earning 11 points plus two blocks.

Boise State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Boise State, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did Nevada and Boise State lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Nevada against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Boise State is a big 8-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State and Nevada both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.