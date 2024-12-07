Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boston U. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against Albany.

Boston U. came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Albany 6-3, Boston U. 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will face off against the Boston U. Terriers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The Terriers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Great Danes in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Albany took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 88-73 win over Columbia. The Great Danes' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Sacred Heart.

Despite the defeat, Boston U. had strong showings from Kyrone Alexander, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus four steals, and Michael McNair, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points. What's more, Alexander also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in February. Ben Palacios, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Albany's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Boston U., their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Albany hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Boston U., though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Albany's sizable advantage in that area, Boston U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Albany was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 86-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston U. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.