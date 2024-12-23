Who's Playing

Aquinas College Saints @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Aquinas College 0-1, Bowling Green 4-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Aquinas College Saints will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Stroh Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Bowling Green is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest defeat since February 11th on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-68 punch to the gut against St. Thomas. The Falcons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-20.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javontae Campbell, who posted 18 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. He has been hot recently, having posted four or more steals the last three times he's played.

Bowling Green struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Aquinas College couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They fell victim to a bruising 93-69 loss at the hands of Central Michigan on December 5th.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Bowling Green has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Aquinas College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bowling Green's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-7. As for Aquinas College, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.