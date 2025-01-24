Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 10-8, Bowling Green 7-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Bowling Green couldn't handle Miami (Ohio) and fell 84-76. The Falcons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javontae Campbell, who posted 14 points in addition to three steals. Jamai Felt was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 15 points plus six rebounds.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Toledo on Tuesday, but boy were they wrong. Their bruising 83-64 defeat to Kent State might stick with them for a while.

Toledo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Javan Simmons, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Sonny Wilson, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points.

Bowling Green's defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Toledo, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green beat Toledo 76-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Bowling Green repeat their success, or does Toledo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.