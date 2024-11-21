Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-5, Bucknell 3-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Richmond. They managed an 80-76 victory over the Spiders. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bison were down by 21 with 1:49 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Josh Bascoe, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight loss dating back to last season. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 84-64 walloping at the hands of George Wash. The Highlanders were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, N.J. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tariq Francis, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake Goldberg, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Bucknell now has a winning record of 3-2. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Bucknell strolled past N.J. Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 79-63. Will Bucknell repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.