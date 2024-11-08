Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Austin Peay 1-0, Butler 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Butler is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Missouri State by a score of 72-65.

Among those leading the charge was Jahmyl Telfort, who went 7 for 12 en route to 29 points plus two steals and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Austin Peay posted their biggest win since January 20th on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 95-75 margin over Union College.