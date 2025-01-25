Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC Riverside 12-8, Cal-Baker. 10-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Highlanders will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Thursday, UC Riverside needed a bit of extra time to put away UC Irvine. They managed an 84-80 victory over the Anteaters. That's two games straight that the Highlanders have won by exactly four points.

UC Riverside was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. posted their closest win since February 10, 2024 on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over CS Fullerton.

UC Riverside's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Cal-Baker., their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Riverside has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UC Riverside beat Cal-Baker. 83-78 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cal-Baker..