Who's Playing
UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners
Current Records: UC Riverside 12-8, Cal-Baker. 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Highlanders will stroll into this one as the favorite.
On Thursday, UC Riverside needed a bit of extra time to put away UC Irvine. They managed an 84-80 victory over the Anteaters. That's two games straight that the Highlanders have won by exactly four points.
UC Riverside was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. posted their closest win since February 10, 2024 on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over CS Fullerton.
UC Riverside's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Cal-Baker., their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-10.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Riverside has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
UC Riverside beat Cal-Baker. 83-78 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UC Riverside is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 144 points.
Series History
UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cal-Baker..
- Mar 13, 2024 - UC Riverside 83 vs. Cal-Baker. 78
- Feb 08, 2024 - UC Riverside 65 vs. Cal-Baker. 63
- Jan 18, 2024 - Cal-Baker. 80 vs. UC Riverside 56
- Feb 02, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 82 vs. UC Riverside 76
- Dec 29, 2022 - UC Riverside 71 vs. Cal-Baker. 59
- Feb 17, 2022 - UC Riverside 79 vs. Cal-Baker. 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - UC Riverside 65 vs. Cal-Baker. 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - UC Riverside 70 vs. Cal-Baker. 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 47 vs. UC Riverside 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cal-Baker. 67 vs. UC Riverside 48