Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Alabama State 3-3, Cincinnati 5-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Alabama State will head into Sunday's contest out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They suffered a grim 97-78 loss to Akron. The Hornets' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Mack, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. CJ Hines was another key player, earning 19 points.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets as they made off with an 81-58 win. The Bearcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Cincinnati got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Dillon Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jizzle James, who went 7 for 13 en route to 14 points plus seven assists and two steals.

Alabama State's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Cincinnati, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama State took a serious blow against Cincinnati when the teams last played back in November of 2017, falling 83-51. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Alabama State was down 46-26.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.