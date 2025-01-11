Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Kansas 11-3, Cincinnati 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Jayhawks: 63.6, the Bearcats: 61) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Wednesday, Kansas made easy work of Arizona State and carried off a 74-55 victory. The Jayhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season.

Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zeke Mayo out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dajuan Harris Jr., who earned nine points along with seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell victim to a bruising 68-48 defeat at the hands of Baylor. The matchup marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dan Skillings Jr., who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus two blocks, and Aziz Bandaogo, who scored 11 points plus two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Skillings Jr. a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (71.4%).

Kansas has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for Cincinnati, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Kansas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bearcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Cincinnati and Kansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.