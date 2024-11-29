Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 1-4, Clemson 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will face off against the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row dating back to last season, Florida A&M finally turned things around against Trinity Baptist on Friday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 110-68 victory. The Rattlers' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Florida A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Clemson had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They walked away with a 75-67 win over the Nittany Lions.

Among those leading the charge was Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (eight). Chase Hunter was another key player, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

Florida A&M made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for Clemson, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Florida A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.