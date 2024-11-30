Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-7, Coastal Carolina 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

SC Upstate is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Iowa. SC Upstate was dealt a punishing 110-77 loss at the hands of Iowa on Tuesday. The Spartans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-28.

Brit Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Coastal Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama A&M.

SC Upstate's defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.

SC Upstate couldn't quite finish off Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and SC Upstate both have 1 win in their last 2 games.