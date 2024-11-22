Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: UC Riverside 2-3, Colo. State 3-1

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams will face off against the UC Riverside Highlanders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. The Rams will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Colo. State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Ole Miss just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 84-69 to the Rebels. The loss was the Rams' first of the season.

Colo. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Lake, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points, and Nique Clifford, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance also gave Lake a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (71.4%).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: UC Riverside lost to Santa Clara on Tuesday, and UC Riverside lost bad. The score wound up at 96-54. The matchup marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rikus Schulte, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 11 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against BYU two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Joel Armotrading, who scored 11 points in addition to six rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Having lost for the first time this season, Colo. State fell to 3-1. As for UC Riverside, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Looking ahead, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

