Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Yale 8-6, Columbia 11-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Columbia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

Columbia is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 94-83 to Cornell on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Lions let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Yale got the win against Brown on Saturday by a conclusive 79-58. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 21 points or more this season.

Columbia's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for Yale, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Columbia has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've nailed 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Columbia took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Yale is a big 8.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.