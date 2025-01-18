Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Yale 8-6, Columbia 11-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Yale is 8-2 against Columbia since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, everything went Yale's way against Brown as Yale made off with a 79-58 victory. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season.

Columbia has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 94-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cornell on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Lions let down their fans at home.

Yale's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. As for Columbia, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Yale was able to grind out a solid victory over Columbia in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 84-76. Will Yale repeat their success, or does Columbia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.