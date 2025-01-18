Who's Playing
Yale Bulldogs @ Columbia Lions
Current Records: Yale 8-6, Columbia 11-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Yale is 8-2 against Columbia since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.
Last Saturday, everything went Yale's way against Brown as Yale made off with a 79-58 victory. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season.
Columbia has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 94-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cornell on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Lions let down their fans at home.
Yale's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. As for Columbia, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Yale was able to grind out a solid victory over Columbia in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 84-76. Will Yale repeat their success, or does Columbia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Yale has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Yale 84 vs. Columbia 76
- Jan 15, 2024 - Yale 89 vs. Columbia 70
- Feb 11, 2023 - Yale 99 vs. Columbia 68
- Dec 31, 2022 - Columbia 62 vs. Yale 60
- Feb 12, 2022 - Yale 84 vs. Columbia 59
- Jan 25, 2022 - Yale 83 vs. Columbia 72
- Feb 22, 2020 - Yale 83 vs. Columbia 65
- Jan 31, 2020 - Yale 93 vs. Columbia 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Columbia 83 vs. Yale 75
- Feb 15, 2019 - Yale 70 vs. Columbia 64