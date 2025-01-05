Who's Playing

Penn State-Schuylkill Nittany Lions @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Penn State-Schuylkill 0-3, Cornell 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Penn State-Schuylkill Nittany Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Newman Arena. The Big Red are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Cornell would be headed in after a victory, but Siena made sure that didn't happen. Cornell took an 83-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Siena on Monday. The game was a 35-35 toss-up at halftime, but the Big Red couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Penn State-Schuylkill lost to St. Francis back in November, and Penn State-Schuylkill lost bad. The score wound up at 96-57. The Nittany Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-23.

Cornell dropped their record down to 7-5 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for Penn State-Schuylkill, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.