Halftime Report
LBSU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-24 lead against CS Fullerton.
LBSU entered the matchup with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will CS Fullerton hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
LBSU Beach @ CS Fullerton Titans
Current Records: LBSU 1-8, CS Fullerton 2-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $28.35
What to Know
CS Fullerton is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the LBSU Beach will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.
CS Fullerton is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pacific on Saturday.
The losing side was boosted by John Mikey Square, who posted 14 points. What's more, he also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-66 to San Jose State.
LBSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Kam Martin, who posted 17 points along with seven assists. Martin had some trouble finding his footing against UTEP last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.
CS Fullerton's defeat dropped their record down to 2-6. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.
CS Fullerton was able to grind out a solid win over LBSU in their previous meeting back in February, winning 76-71. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CS Fullerton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 127.5 points.
Series History
CS Fullerton and LBSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 29, 2024 - CS Fullerton 76 vs. LBSU 71
- Dec 28, 2023 - LBSU 81 vs. CS Fullerton 71
- Feb 02, 2023 - LBSU 70 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - LBSU 72 vs. CS Fullerton 67
- Mar 12, 2022 - CS Fullerton 72 vs. LBSU 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - LBSU 71 vs. CS Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - LBSU 82 vs. CS Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. LBSU 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - CS Fullerton 66 vs. LBSU 62