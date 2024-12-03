Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-4, Dayton 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Dayton is heading back home. They will welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Thursday, Dayton strolled past UConn with points to spare, taking the game 85-67.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan beat Youngstown State 73-62 on Wednesday.

Max Burton was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Brandon Muntu, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points.

Dayton's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Western Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Dayton hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Dayton's way against Western Michigan when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as Dayton made off with a 67-47 win. Does Dayton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won both of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 6 years.