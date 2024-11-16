Who's Playing

Cheyney Wolves @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Cheyney 0-1, Delaware State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cheyney Wolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall.

Cheyney can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home last Monday. They took a serious blow against North Carolina A&T, falling 107-55. The Wolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-24.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cheyney struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as North Carolina A&T racked up 24.

Meanwhile, Delaware State strolled past Gwynedd-Mercy with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 70-54.

Cheyney lost to Delaware State on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2016. Can Cheyney avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.