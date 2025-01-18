Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Oakland 7-12, Detroit 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oakland is 8-2 against Detroit since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Golden Grizzlies will be strutting in after a victory while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Oakland is coming into the game on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against IUI by a score of 72-59 on Wednesday.

Oakland was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 90-67 walloping at the hands of PFW. The Titans were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 7-12. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Oakland beat Detroit 75-70 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.