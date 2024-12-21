Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jax. State 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Seabury Center -- Berea, Kentucky

Seabury Center -- Berea, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky and Jax. State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will welcome the Jax. State Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Seabury Center. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Eastern Kentucky took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 81-66 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Eastern Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Jax. State couldn't handle Missouri on Tuesday and fell 83-72.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jamar Franklin, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Michael Houge was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Jax. State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Eastern Kentucky skirted past Jax. State 69-67 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Jax. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Jax. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.