Ohio Bobcats @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Ohio 10-7, Eastern Michigan 8-9

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ohio is 8-2 against Eastern Michigan since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

Ohio is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Akron just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 92-80 to the Zips.

Ohio's loss came about despite a quality game from Shereef Mitchell, who went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Ohio smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan hadn't done well against Bowling Green recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Eastern Michigan came out on top against Bowling Green by a score of 68-62. The win was some much needed relief for the Eagles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Eastern Michigan relied on the efforts of Arne Osojnik, who shot 4-for-5 from deep and dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Terry, who earned 13 points in addition to eight rebounds and five assists. Osojnik had some trouble finding his footing against Central Michigan on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Ohio's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Eastern Michigan, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Ohio strolled past Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 85-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.