Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between ETSU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Western Carolina.

ETSU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-12, ETSU 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 83-55, which was the final score in Western Carolina's tilt against UNCG on Saturday. The over/under was set at 138.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Cord Stansberry, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Western Carolina was Chevalier Emery's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Western Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Samford typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday ETSU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 65-60. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Buccaneers were the better team in the second half.

ETSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quimari Peterson, who posted 19 points along with five assists. Peterson had some trouble finding his footing against VMI on January 1st, so this was a nice turnaround. Jaden Seymour was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Western Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 5-12. As for ETSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Western Carolina has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

ETSU is a big 15-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.