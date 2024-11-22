Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-1, FGCU 0-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the FGCU Eagles at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Alico Arena. The Roadrunners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Cal-Baker. strolled past Fresno State with points to spare, taking the game 74-56.

Among those leading the charge was Corey Stephenson, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Cal-Baker. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, FGCU is still winless after their game against Drake on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 63-61.

Despite their defeat, FGCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zavian McLean, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jevin Muniz, who posted 13 points along with two steals.

Cal-Baker.'s win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for FGCU, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.