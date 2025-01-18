Who's Playing

Current Records: UTEP 13-4, FIU 7-11

UTEP is 8-2 against FIU since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Miners will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

UTEP will head into Thursday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 28-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Liberty on Thursday. UTEP skirted by Liberty 72-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Ahamad Bynum with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Miners have posted since March 15, 2024.

UTEP's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Corey Camper Jr., who earned 12 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven assists gave Camper Jr. a new career-high.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 59-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Mex. State. The match marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

FIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Vianney Salatchoum, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayden Brewer, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, FIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

UTEP has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for FIU, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UTEP has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given UTEP's sizable advantage in that area, FIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

UTEP was able to grind out a solid victory over FIU when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 83-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTEP since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UTEP has won 8 out of their last 10 games against FIU.