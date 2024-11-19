Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-2, Florida 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Rattlers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Rattlers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers last Monday.

Last Monday, Florida A&M took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 84-53. The Rattlers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-21.

Meanwhile, Florida entered their tilt with Florida State on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with an 87-74 victory over the Seminoles.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Walter Clayton Jr., who went 8 for 15 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. Clayton Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Grambling State last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Florida A&M dropped their record down to 0-2 with the defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Florida, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-0.

While only Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 35.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Florida A&M might still be hurting after the devastating 89-68 loss they got from Florida in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Florida A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 2 years.