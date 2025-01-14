Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Missouri 13-3, Florida 15-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida is 8-2 against Missouri since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The timing is sure in the Gators' favor as the squad sits on 16 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Florida earned a 71-63 win over Arkansas. The 71-point effort marked the Gators' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Alex Condon, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Condon has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Alijah Martin was another key player, earning 14 points.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 18 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Missouri was able to grind out a solid victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, taking the game 75-66.

Missouri got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony Robinson II out in front who posted 15 points plus eight assists and three steals. The dominant performance gave Robinson II a new career-high in assists. Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Florida's victory bumped their record up to 15-1. As for Missouri, their win bumped their record up to 13-3.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Florida has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've made 49.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gators slightly, as the game opened with the Gators as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.