Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Florida Gators

Current Records: North Florida 7-5, Florida 11-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

North Florida is 0-6 against Florida since March of 2016 but things could change on Saturday. The two teams will compete for holiday cheer at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.9 points per game this season.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against UNC-Ash. North Florida fell 95-81 to UNC-Ash. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 90-84 victory over N. Carolina. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Among those leading the charge was Will Richard, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Alex Condon, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive games dating back to last season.

North Florida's defeat dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Florida, their win bumped their record up to 11-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Florida was pulverized by Florida 85-55 when the teams last played back in December of 2021. Can North Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 8 years.