Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Florida 2-0, Florida State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida Gators are taking a road trip to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Florida State is hoping to do what Grambling State couldn't on Monday: put an end to Florida's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Florida blew past Grambling State 86-62. The Gators were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rueben Chinyelu out in front who went 7 for 8 en route to 14 points plus two steals and two blocks. Chinyelu's performance made up for a slower game against Jacksonville on Thursday. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Condon, who posted ten points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Florida State posted their biggest win since November 13, 2023 on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Tarleton State with a sharp 72-52 victory. Winning may never get old, but the Seminoles sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Florida pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Florida State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Everything went Florida's way against Florida State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Florida made off with an 89-68 win. In that match, Florida amassed a halftime lead of 52-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Florida.