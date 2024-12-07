Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: NC Central 3-7, Gardner-Webb 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

NC Central has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

NC Central will head into Thursday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Thursday after a huge 80-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Radford by a score of 70-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Highlanders: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb fell victim to a painful 88-64 loss at the hands of Wofford on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Gardner-Webb struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

NC Central's defeat dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Gardner-Webb, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

NC Central came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in November, falling 88-82. Can NC Central avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against NC Central.