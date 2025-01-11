Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: UConn 12-4, Georgetown 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

UConn is 9-1 against Georgetown since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite being away, the Huskies are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

UConn is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Villanova just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 68-66. The matchup marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Hassan Diarra, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine assists. Solomon Ball was another key player, earning 16 points plus two steals.

Even though they lost, UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Villanova only posted 11.

Georgetown's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 74-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marquette on Tuesday. The Hoyas got off to an early lead (up 14 with 4:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Like UConn, Georgetown lost despite seeing results from several players. Thomas Sorber led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. Sorber has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played.

UConn's loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 12-4. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went UConn's way against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as UConn made off with an 89-64 victory. In that game, UConn amassed a halftime lead of 52-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

UConn is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.