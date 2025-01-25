Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Marshall 12-9, Georgia Southern 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia

Hill Convocation Center -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Thursday, Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia State, taking the game 92-79. That's two games straight that the Thundering Herd have won by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern entered their tilt with Coastal Carolina on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past the Chanticleers, posting an 85-58 win. That looming 85-58 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Eagles yet this season.

Georgia Southern was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Coastal Carolina only posted nine.

Marshall has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Georgia Southern, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall beat Georgia Southern 81-69 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia Southern.