Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Nicholls 7-4, Gonzaga 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Colonels are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Nicholls is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game last Tuesday with ease, bagging a 110-66 win over Southern-NOLA. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-30.

Nicholls smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern-NOLA only pulled down eight.

Gonzaga has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of UConn on Saturday. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Gonzaga saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Khalif Battle, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Ajayi, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus six rebounds.

Nicholls' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for Gonzaga, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 32.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.