Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 11-10, Hampton 10-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Hampton is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, Hampton suffered a bruising 83-62 defeat at the hands of UNCW. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pirates in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost three in a row.

Hampton struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northeastern on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-65 to Towson.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LA Pratt, who earned 22 points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Pratt's performance made up for a slower game against Drexel on Thursday. Harold Woods was another key player, posting 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Hampton now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Northeastern, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season.

Hampton came up short against Northeastern when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 70-62. Will Hampton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northeastern has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 2 years.