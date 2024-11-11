Halftime Report

San Jose State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 38-34 lead against Hawaii.

San Jose State entered the matchup with nine straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it ten. Can they turn things around, or will Hawaii hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: San Jose State 0-2, Hawaii 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Hawaii Warriors will jump right back in to play the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Spartans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

Hawaii took care of business in their home opener on Saturday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Life-Pacific 96-61. With Hawaii ahead 56-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Hawaii smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Life-Pacific only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their ninth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 80-67 to Pacific. The Spartans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

As for their next game, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Hawaii is a 5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

